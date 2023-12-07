Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Renaissance Charter School Cooper City at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Senior High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop Carroll High School at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
