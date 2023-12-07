We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 14 of the NFL season -- see below before locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 14

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 312.6 26.1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 295.1 24.6 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 266.1 22.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 264.6 22.1 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 239.4 20 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 233.4 19.5 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 227.9 19 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 223.5 20.3 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 222.2 18.5 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 214.4 17.9 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 209.7 17.5 Makea Nacua Rams WR 208.4 17.4 D.J. Moore Bears WR 204.4 17 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 201.9 16.8 Nico Collins Texans WR 194.1 17.6 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 188.1 20.9 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 186.6 15.6 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 183.4 15.3 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 183.3 16.7 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 182.9 15.2 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 181.9 15.2 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 178.7 16.2 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 178 14.8 Derrick Henry Titans RB 176.7 14.7 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 176 13.5 Chris Olave Saints WR 175 14.6 Davante Adams Raiders WR 174.4 14.5 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 174.1 14.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 173.8 14.5 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 171.9 14.3 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 170.5 14.2 Kyren Williams Rams RB 169.7 21.2 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 169.2 14.1 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR 166.2 15.1 Tank Dell Texans WR 165 16.5 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 164.8 13.7 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 163.1 13.6 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 161.8 16.2 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 161.7 13.5 Breece Hall Jets RB 161.4 13.5 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 158.3 13.2 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 156.1 13 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 155.4 13 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 155 14.1 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR 155 15.5 George Kittle 49ers TE 153.7 12.8 James Cook Bills RB 152.9 12.7 Jerome Ford Browns RB 150.3 12.5 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 150.3 13.7 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 150.3 12.5 David Montgomery Lions RB 148.1 16.5 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 147.2 12.3 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB 145.7 12.1 Zack Moss Colts RB 144.7 13.2 Gus Edwards Ravens RB 144 12 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 142.9 11.9 Saquon Barkley Giants RB 142.5 15.8 Amari Cooper Browns WR 141.9 11.8 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 141.4 10.9 Rashee Rice Chiefs WR 140.8 11.7

This Week's Games

