The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul among them, play the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Paul's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nicholas Paul vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Paul has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 17:00 on the ice per game.

Paul has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Paul has a point in seven games this season (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

Paul has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 27 games played.

The implied probability that Paul goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Paul has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 3 11 Points 4 8 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

