Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Saint Johns County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crescent City High School at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
