Should you bet on Victor Hedman to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated two goals and nine assists.

Hedman averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 25:04 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:59 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:08 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:57 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:31 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.