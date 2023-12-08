How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Bundesliga schedule today, VfL Bochum and TSG Hoffenheim hit the pitch at Rhein-Neckar-Arena.
Coverage of all Bundesliga action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum makes the trip to match up with TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (-150)
- Underdog: VfL Bochum (+330)
- Draw: (+310)
