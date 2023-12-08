Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Escambia County, Florida today, we've got the information here.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
