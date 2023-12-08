The Orlando Magic, Gary Harris included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-111 loss against the Cavaliers, Harris had eight points.

We're going to look at Harris' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.9 8.0 Rebounds -- 1.9 1.9 Assists -- 1.9 2.3 PRA -- 11.7 12.2 PR -- 9.8 9.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Pistons

Harris has taken 5.9 shots per game this season and made 2.6 per game, which account for 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the league.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.1 per game, 11th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 11 makes per contest, third in the league.

Gary Harris vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 19 8 3 0 2 0 0 2/23/2023 28 12 0 2 4 0 2 12/28/2022 22 7 0 0 1 0 0

