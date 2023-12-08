Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hernando County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lecanto High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weeki Wachee High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.