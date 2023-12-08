Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Hillsborough County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spoto High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Newsome HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lithia, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at East Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Gibsonton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wharton High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Seffner, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strawberry Crest High School at Freedom High School - Tampa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Lennard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ruskin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sickles High School at Blake High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Bay Tech High School at Chamberlain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T R Robinson High School at Gaither High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steinbrenner High School at Alonso High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Plant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Baptist High School at Cambridge Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal Academy HS at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Admiral Farragut Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fivay High School at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
