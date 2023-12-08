Joe Ingles' Orlando Magic face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers, Ingles totaled .

If you'd like to place a bet on Ingles' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joe Ingles Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 4.7 6.2 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.8 Assists -- 3.4 4.0 PRA -- 10.8 13 PR -- 7.4 9



Looking to bet on one or more of Ingles's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Joe Ingles Insights vs. the Pistons

Ingles is responsible for taking 4.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.9 per game.

The Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 118 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the league.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons give up 25.1 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Joe Ingles vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 20 3 1 4 1 0 1 1/23/2023 19 6 3 3 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.