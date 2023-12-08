Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Fort Myers HS at Oasis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Sarasota Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fort Myers HS at Golden Gate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Naples, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
