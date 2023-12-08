The Detroit Pistons (2-19) visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) after losing eight road games in a row. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Pistons 105

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Magic (- 11.5)

Magic (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-15.7)

Magic (-15.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Magic have a 15-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 8-13-0 mark of the Pistons.

Orlando hasn't covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Orlando does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Detroit (57.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 7-0, a better tally than the Pistons have posted (2-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

With 114.1 points per game on offense, the Magic rank 14th in the NBA. Defensively, they cede 110.5 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With 40.1 rebounds allowed per game, Orlando ranks best in the league. It ranks 21st in the league by grabbing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are averaging 25.5 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Orlando is committing 14.7 turnovers per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.9 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Magic have struggled to sink threes, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.2 treys per game. They rank 25th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown this year.

