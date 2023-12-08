How to Watch the Magic vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (14-7) hope to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-19) on December 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Pistons Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- In games Orlando shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Magic are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.
- The Magic put up 114.1 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Pistons give up.
- Orlando has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 118.0 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Magic have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 121.0 points per game, compared to 106.5 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, Orlando is ceding 2.0 fewer points per game (109.5) than when playing on the road (111.5).
- The Magic are averaging 11.0 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 7% points better than they're averaging away from home (9.3 threes per game, 30.8% three-point percentage).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
