The Orlando Magic (14-7) hope to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-19) on December 8, 2023.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

In games Orlando shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Magic are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

The Magic put up 114.1 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Pistons give up.

Orlando has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 118.0 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 121.0 points per game, compared to 106.5 per game in road games.

When playing at home, Orlando is ceding 2.0 fewer points per game (109.5) than when playing on the road (111.5).

The Magic are averaging 11.0 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 7% points better than they're averaging away from home (9.3 threes per game, 30.8% three-point percentage).

