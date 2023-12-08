The Orlando Magic host the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham and others in this game.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSDET

BSFL and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Friday's over/under for Banchero is 23.5 points. That's 2.9 more than his season average of 20.6.

He has grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Banchero has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Friday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 22.5. That's 2.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Wagner has picked up 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 22 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

He has collected 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.4 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

