The Orlando Magic (14-7) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center. Franz Wagner of the Magic and Cade Cunningham of the Pistons are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSDET

BSFL, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic's Last Game

The Magic lost their most recent game to the Cavaliers, 121-111, on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero was their top scorer with 42 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 42 6 1 0 2 1 Cole Anthony 19 7 2 1 2 1 Franz Wagner 14 6 9 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero puts up 20.6 points, 6.8 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Wagner's numbers for the season are 20.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers for the season are 12.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Moritz Wagner puts up 12.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 63.6% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Watch Banchero, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 22.7 5.9 4.2 1.3 0.5 1.4 Paolo Banchero 22.6 6.6 4.4 0.5 0.9 1.4 Cole Anthony 17.5 5.3 4.3 0.8 0.9 1.4 Moritz Wagner 14.4 4.0 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.6 Goga Bitadze 5.8 6.3 2.5 0.5 1.8 0.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.