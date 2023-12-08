The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 27.4 more points than the 50.4 the Hurricanes give up.

DePaul has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

Miami (FL) is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The Hurricanes put up only 2.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Blue Demons allow (71.1).

Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.

DePaul has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.

This season the Hurricanes are shooting 50% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Blue Demons give up.

The Blue Demons' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Hurricanes have conceded.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Jaida Patrick: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Lazaria Spearman: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule