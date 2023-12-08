Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Monroe County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marathon Middle-High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marathon Middle-High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.