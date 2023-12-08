The Montana Grizzlies (11-1) hit the road to play the Furman Paladins (10-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Montana sports the 30th-ranked offense this year (394.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with only 289 yards allowed per game. Furman has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 16.8 points per game (seventh-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by posting 27.3 points per game.

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins.

Montana vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana vs. Furman Key Statistics

Montana Furman 394.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.2 (44th) 289 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (50th) 195.5 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (38th) 198.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (77th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (18th)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell leads Montana with 1,493 yards (124.4 ypg) on 105-of-174 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 616 rushing yards on 123 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 165 times for 899 yards (74.9 per game), scoring 10 times.

Junior Bergen's leads his squad with 663 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 receptions (out of 48 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Keelan White has put together a 648-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes on 41 targets.

Aaron Fontes has a total of 460 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 34 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,675 yards (139.6 ypg) to lead Furman, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 94 carries with five touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 180 carries for 755 yards, or 62.9 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Joshua Harris has registered 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 359 (29.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has 27 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 335 yards (27.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colton Hinton's 32 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

