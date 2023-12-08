Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Banchero produced 42 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Banchero's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.6 22.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.4 PRA -- 32.1 33.6 PR -- 27.4 29.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Banchero has made 7.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.2% of his team's total makes.

Banchero is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118 points per game, the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 29 14 9 3 2 0 0 2/23/2023 32 11 6 6 0 0 0 12/28/2022 32 15 5 2 0 1 1 10/19/2022 35 27 9 5 0 2 0

