Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Saint Johns County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nease HS at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Augustine High School at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.