Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Volusia County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Northwestern Academies at DME Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Ridge HS at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.