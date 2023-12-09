Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 9?
Can we anticipate Anthony Cirelli scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In five of 27 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).
- Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Lightning vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
