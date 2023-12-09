Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Mitchel Taylor: 10.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davion Everett: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Omar Croskey: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Drayton Jones: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wilson Dubinsky: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Carolina State Players to Watch
Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|286th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|80.8
|86th
|346th
|83.3
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|154th
|152nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|35.8
|94th
|39th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.8
|23rd
|350th
|4.1
|3pt Made
|8.2
|109th
|181st
|13.3
|Assists
|13.8
|148th
|334th
|14.7
|Turnovers
|13.3
|264th
