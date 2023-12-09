The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road slide when they visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina State -2.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 combined points twice this season.

Bethune-Cookman has a 149.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Bethune-Cookman is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Bethune-Cookman has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Wildcats have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Bethune-Cookman has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina State 5 62.5% 69 147.6 81.7 152.7 154 Bethune-Cookman 2 33.3% 78.6 147.6 71 152.7 143.5

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 78.6 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 81.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina State 6-2-0 0-0 5-3-0 Bethune-Cookman 2-4-0 0-3 3-3-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina State Bethune-Cookman 4-6 Home Record 8-5 1-19 Away Record 3-13 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

