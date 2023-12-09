The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Looking to wager on Hagel's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:32 on the ice per game.

In nine of 28 games this year, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 28 games this season, Hagel has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has an assist in 12 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hagel has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 24 Points 5 10 Goals 2 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.