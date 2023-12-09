In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Calvin de Haan to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

de Haan has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:15 Home W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.