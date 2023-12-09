Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at Williams Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-66 in favor of Minnesota, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Williams Arena

FGCU vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 80, FGCU 66

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-14.3)

Minnesota (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Minnesota has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season, while FGCU is 2-6-0. A total of four out of the Golden Gophers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Eagles' games have gone over.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per contest (257th in college basketball).

FGCU pulls down 31.6 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) while allowing 29.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

FGCU makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc (243rd in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.3 per game at 38.3%.

FGCU has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (152nd in college basketball), 1.8 more than the 9.7 it forces (337th in college basketball).

