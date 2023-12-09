How to Watch FGCU vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
FGCU vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have given up to their opponents (41%).
- FGCU has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 190th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 70.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.3 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, FGCU is 2-2.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, FGCU averaged 11.7 more points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (66.1).
- At home, the Eagles gave up 70.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.
- At home, FGCU sunk 10.5 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 68-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/5/2023
|New College of Florida
|W 87-54
|Alico Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Enmarket Arena
