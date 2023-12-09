Saturday's game between the Florida Gators (5-3) and Richmond Spiders (5-4) going head to head at FLA Live Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Florida vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Sunrise, Florida

Venue: FLA Live Arena

Florida vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Richmond 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-6.7)

Florida (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 2-5-0, while Richmond's is 6-3-0. The Gators have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Spiders have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.3 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per outing (237th in college basketball).

The 40.3 rebounds per game Florida averages rank 12th in the nation, and are 10.3 more than the 30 its opponents collect per outing.

Florida makes 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 33.1% from deep while its opponents hit 33.1% from long range.

The Gators average 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (108th in college basketball), and allow 86.4 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (269th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (206th in college basketball).

