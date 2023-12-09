The Florida Gators (5-3) go up against the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gators have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Spiders' opponents have made.
  • Florida is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gators sit at 19th.
  • The Gators score 15.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Spiders give up (67.6).
  • When Florida puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Florida averaged 11.0 more points per game (75.9) than it did when playing on the road (64.9).
  • In home games, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in away games (69.9).
  • Florida sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Baylor L 95-91 Barclays Center
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest L 82-71 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5/2023 Merrimack W 77-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/9/2023 Richmond - FLA Live Arena
12/14/2023 East Carolina - RP Funding Center
12/19/2023 Michigan - Spectrum Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.