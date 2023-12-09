How to Watch Florida vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (5-3) go up against the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Florida vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- South Carolina vs East Carolina (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Kentucky vs Pennsylvania (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Purdue vs Alabama (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Kansas State vs LSU (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Arkansas vs Oklahoma (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Spiders' opponents have made.
- Florida is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gators sit at 19th.
- The Gators score 15.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Spiders give up (67.6).
- When Florida puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 5-3.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Florida averaged 11.0 more points per game (75.9) than it did when playing on the road (64.9).
- In home games, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in away games (69.9).
- Florida sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Baylor
|L 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|W 77-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Richmond
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/14/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|RP Funding Center
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Spectrum Center
