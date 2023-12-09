The Florida Gators (5-3) go up against the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Spiders' opponents have made.

Florida is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gators sit at 19th.

The Gators score 15.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Spiders give up (67.6).

When Florida puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Florida averaged 11.0 more points per game (75.9) than it did when playing on the road (64.9).

In home games, the Gators gave up 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in away games (69.9).

Florida sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged on the road (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule