Florida vs. Richmond: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Richmond matchup.
Florida vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Florida vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-10.5)
|151.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Florida (-10.5)
|153.5
|-600
|+430
Florida vs. Richmond Betting Trends
- Florida has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.
- Richmond has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Spiders' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Florida is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).
- With odds of +6000, Florida has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
