How to Watch Florida State vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (2-4) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Syracuse vs Georgetown (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- Valparaiso vs Virginia Tech (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games Florida State shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Seminoles are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 162nd.
- The 78.9 points per game the Seminoles average are 11.7 more points than the Bulls give up (67.2).
- Florida State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State scored 71.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 79.4.
- At home, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.4) than when playing on the road (6.9). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Colorado
|W 77-71
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|L 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
