Florida vs. Richmond December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (4-2) will meet the Richmond Spiders (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Florida vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Condon: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Will Richard: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Richmond Players to Watch
Florida vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|22nd
|86.3
|Points Scored
|79.2
|104th
|261st
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|48th
|22nd
|39.2
|Rebounds
|32
|236th
|4th
|14.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|350th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|98th
|41st
|17.2
|Assists
|14.5
|112th
|237th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|7.7
|2nd
