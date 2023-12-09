The Florida Gators (5-3) take on the Richmond Spiders (5-4) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Richmond Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: FLA Live Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -8.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

In six of eight games this season, Florida and its opponents have gone over 151.5 points.

Florida has an average total of 156.6 in its contests this year, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Gators are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Florida has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Gators have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Florida.

Florida vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 6 75% 83.3 161.5 73.4 141 149.5 Richmond 2 22.2% 78.2 161.5 67.6 141 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The Gators record 15.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Spiders give up (67.6).

Florida has a 2-5 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida vs. Richmond Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 2-5-0 1-2 6-2-0 Richmond 6-3-0 1-0 6-3-0

Florida vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Richmond 10-6 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 1-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.