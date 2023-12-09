The Seattle Kraken will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 9, with the Kraken having lost six straight games.

The Kraken-Lightning matchup can be seen on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Lightning Kraken 4-3 (F/OT) SEA

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 99 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 30th in the league.

The Lightning's 91 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 27 17 27 44 37 21 0% Brayden Point 28 12 18 30 11 9 44.1% Victor Hedman 28 5 22 27 19 5 - Steven Stamkos 26 10 16 26 15 5 51.3% Brandon Hagel 28 10 14 24 16 8 51.9%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 91 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken's 70 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players