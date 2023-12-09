Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Kraken on December 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nikita Kucherov, Vince Dunn and others are available in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists to total 30 points (1.1 per game).
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Victor Hedman's season total of 27 points has come from five goals and 22 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Dunn has totaled four goals and 17 assists in 27 games for Seattle, good for 21 points.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 27 games.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
