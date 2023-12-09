Player prop betting options for Nikita Kucherov, Vince Dunn and others are available in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 20:48 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists to total 30 points (1.1 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Victor Hedman's season total of 27 points has come from five goals and 22 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 2 2 2 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Dunn has totaled four goals and 17 assists in 27 games for Seattle, good for 21 points.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 20 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 13 assists in 27 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

