The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) are double-digit, 20.5-point underdogs against the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -20.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Marquette has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

The implied probability of a win from the Golden Eagles, based on the moneyline, is 96.8%.

Notre Dame is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Fighting Irish the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +1200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Notre Dame has a 7.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 57.1% 80.0 144.9 66.8 132.8 147.2 Notre Dame 2 25% 64.9 144.9 66.0 132.8 135.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette vs Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The 80.0 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 14.0 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (66.0).

Marquette has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 66.0 points.

The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 66.8 points, Notre Dame is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-3-0 1-1 2-5-0 Notre Dame 4-4-0 0-0 2-6-0

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Notre Dame 16-1 Home Record 11-8 8-4 Away Record 0-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.