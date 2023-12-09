Saturday's game that pits the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 82-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 82, Georgia Southern 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: North Florida (-9.5)

North Florida (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

North Florida is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Southern's 1-6-0 ATS record. The Ospreys have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys average 78.5 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

North Florida ranks 179th in the nation at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.6 its opponents average.

North Florida connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball), 7.9 more than its opponents (4.1).

The Ospreys average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (93rd in college basketball), and give up 92.8 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball).

North Florida and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Ospreys commit 11.8 per game (172nd in college basketball) and force 11.1 (267th in college basketball play).

