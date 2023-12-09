The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will visit the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) after losing six consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
  • The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ospreys sit at 222nd.
  • The Ospreys record 6.1 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Eagles allow (84.6).
  • When North Florida totals more than 84.6 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively North Florida has fared better at home this year, averaging 81.0 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in away games.
  • The Ospreys give up 66.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 83.8 away from home.
  • When playing at home, North Florida is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (12.8) than on the road (10.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Iowa L 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/2/2023 High Point L 86-79 UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Edward Waters W 99-47 UNF Arena
12/9/2023 Georgia Southern - UNF Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity Baptist - UNF Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.