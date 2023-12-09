The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-2.5) 151.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-2.5) 151.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

North Florida has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Ospreys' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgia Southern has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

