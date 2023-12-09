Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Polk County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lakeland Christian School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.