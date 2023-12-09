The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) go up against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Purdue is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.
  • The Boilermakers record 84.9 points per game, 10 more points than the 74.9 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • When Purdue puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 50% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • This season, Alabama has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 67th.
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up.
  • Alabama is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • The Crimson Tide allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (69) last season.
  • At home, Alabama sunk 11.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center

