Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sarasota County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sarasota HS at Eustis High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
