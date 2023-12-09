How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 9
Today's Serie A slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Lazio squaring off against Hellas Verona.
How to watch all the action in the Serie A today is included here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Hellas Verona vs Lazio
Lazio is on the road to play Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Lazio (-110)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+295)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan
AC Milan travels to face Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atalanta (+150)
- Underdog: AC Milan (+185)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Inter Milan vs Udinese
Udinese travels to match up with Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-400)
- Underdog: Udinese (+850)
- Draw: (+475)
