The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Motte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Motte stats and insights

Motte is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:22 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:56 Home W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.