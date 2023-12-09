How to Watch Villanova vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- In games Villanova shoots better than 37.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 203rd.
- The Wildcats average 74.0 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.
- Villanova has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 183rd.
- The Bruins put up 5.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Wildcats allow (65.6).
- When UCLA gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 5-2.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Villanova posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- The Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Villanova fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in away games.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UCLA averaged 8.0 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (69.8).
- The Bruins conceded 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UCLA drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Drexel
|L 57-55
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Chaminade
|W 76-48
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
