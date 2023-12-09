Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Volusia County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IMG Academy at DME Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.