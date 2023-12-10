When the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, Calvin Ridley will face a Browns pass defense featuring Denzel Ward. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 104.4 8.7 23 79 7.21

Calvin Ridley vs. Denzel Ward Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley has hauled in 689 receiving yards on 51 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Jacksonville is 10th in the NFL in passing yards with 2,923 (243.6 per game) and eighth in yards per attempt (7).

The Jaguars' offense has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 285 total points (23.8 per game).

Jacksonville averages 34.7 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 15th in the league.

In the red zone, the Jaguars air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 37 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Denzel Ward & the Browns' Defense

Denzel Ward leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 29 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Cleveland has given up 1,841 (153.4 per game), the lowest amount in the NFL.

The Browns are allowing 20.4 points per game, the ninth-fewest in the league.

Cleveland has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Browns have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Denzel Ward Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Denzel Ward Rec. Targets 84 54 Def. Targets Receptions 51 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 689 29 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.4 2.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 124 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

