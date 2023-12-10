CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll be up against Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys pass catchers' matchup versus the Eagles' pass defense, check out this article.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 174.6 14.6 2 20 14.52

CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb leads his squad with 1,182 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 90 receptions (out of 121 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Dallas has 3,161 (263.4 per game), the third-most in the NFL.

The Cowboys are scoring 32.3 points per game, the most in the NFL.

Dallas is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Cowboys air it out more often than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 81 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50.3% red-zone pass rate).

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 53 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia is having trouble this season, with 3,123 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 27 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Eagles have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by surrendering 24.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in the NFL with 350.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Philadelphia has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Darius Slay Rec. Targets 121 76 Def. Targets Receptions 90 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1182 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 98.5 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 406 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 22 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

